Walton, Fareeda , - of Lanoka Harbor , NJ, Mrs. Fareeda (Shalboub) Walton, born on December 19, 1931 in New York, passed away at age 86 on August 17, 2018 in Mountainside, New Jersey. She was a registered nurse before retiring. Fareeda was the beloved wife of the late Roy Walton. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Walton; and sister, Charlotte Fuchs. Fareeda is survived by her daughters Mary Baumer, Charlotte Wentzien and Susan Prowse and sons Mark Walton, Thomas Walton, and Roy Walton, as well as her 21 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. Donations in Fareeda's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America are welcome and appreciated. Services will be private.
