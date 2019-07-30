Walton, Ruth F., - 74, of Galloway, passed away at Meadowview Nursing Home on July 27, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Atlantic City, graduated from AC High School and worked for the State of NJ Court System before retirement. She is predeceased by her husband Michael; her parents Sam and Bess Needle; and granddaughter Kristina Walton. She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Victoria) of Colorado, and Eric (Angela) of Linwood; brothers Dave Needle of Lorton, VA and Ron Needle of Chamblee, GA; grandchildren Brittany (Sean), Michael, Kevin and Jennifer; and three great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Emeth Shalom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday, July 31, at 1pm. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
