Ward, Christine Parry, - 60, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on June 8, 2019, at her home. She was born on July 24, 1958, to Mary Gilmour and James Parry in East Syracuse, New York. Chris, as she was affectionately known, was a 1976 graduate of Cicero High School, where she was a proud member of the Golden Eagles marching band. During her 35-plus-year career as an insurance underwriter, she worked at MONY and Hovin, among other companies. She reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Jim Ward, and in 2015 they married. Joining Jim in New Jersey to make their home with their five beloved cats, Chris loved visits to nearby Cape May, where she enjoyed spending time by the ocean, which she called her "happy place." She is survived by her husband, Jim Ward; mother and stepfather, Mary and Ron Gilmour; father, James Parry; daughter, Mary Kate Stevenson (Jason Hart); brother, Jimmy Parry; sister, Karen Laning; several stepbrothers and -sisters, stepchildren, nieces, nephews, and many, many other family members and friends. A memorial visitation will be held, Monday, July 8th, from 7pm to 9pm at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers, and because of Chris's great love for cats, donations can be made in Chris's honor to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
AIR QUALITY SERVICES Air Duct & Dryer Vent Cleaning Air Purification Products. Residenti…
Painting - Interior & Exterior · Roofing & Siding · Floor Installations · Power Wash…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.