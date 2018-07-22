Ward, Kelly Anne, - of Pullman, Washington, passed away the morning of July 8, 2018, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, following an accident on July 3. Kelly was born in Somers Point on August 17, 1963, to Ronnie and Irene (Jurseck) Ward. She grew up in Cape May Court House and attended Our Lady Star of the Sea and Wildwood Catholic High School. Kelly started at West Chester University, then attended and graduated from the University of Montana in 1986. Kelly received a Masters in Public Administration from Penn State in 1988, and a Ph.D. in Higher Education from Penn State in 1995. Kelly met Gene Solomon in 1988 and they were married June 12, 1995. Kelly adored her three children, Daisy, Lucy, and Henry, and was forever proud of their achievements, sense of adventure, and poise. Kelly taught at the University of Montana, Oklahoma State University, and Washington State University. In Pullman, Kelly served as Professor, Program Coordinator, and Chair in the Department of Educational Leadership and Counseling Psychology. In July 2017 she was appointed Vice Provost for Faculty Development and Recognition. Kelly shared her enthusiasms with all whom she met. She loved music, dancing, skiing, swimming, long walks, reading, traveling, quilting, horses and horse shows, and keeping in touch with her large circle of friends, always ready with a post card or gift or supportive word. Kelly was preceded in death by her mother, and is survived by her husband Gene Solomon, children Daisy, Lucy, and Henry Ward, father Ronnie Ward of Mays Landing, NJ, and sisters Valerie McGrail (Denver) and Denise Lawrence (Boulder, CO) and brothers Jeffrey (Manhattan and Cape May Court House), Shawn (Naples, FL), and Michael Ward (Smithfield, NC). A celebration of Kelly's life will be held Saturday, August 4th at 2:00 pm in the Senior Ballroom at the WSU CUB. Gifts in memory can be sent to the 'Kelly Ward Legacy Fund' at the WSU Foundation (https://go.wsu.edu/kelly-ward-legacy-fund). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 7 PM on Friday, August 3rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman, WA. Kimball Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com
