Ward, Lloyd William, - 64, of Atlantic City, departed this life on October 07, 2019. He was born to the late Lloyd (Scope) and Ernestine (Hayman) Ward. Lloyd grew up in Atlantic City where he went to school. He graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1973, and afterwards he attended apprentice school for plumbing. Upon completion, he went to work for Local 322 for many years until retirement. Lastly, he started working for RSP Security Company. Lloyd leaves to cherish his memory; his wife of 37 years Ernestine Moore-Ward, daughters Dayion Terrell and Aja Ward Percy, grandchildren Janaay, Eddie, Bria, and Daniel III, brother Lawrence P. Overby, sisters Cecelia "CeCe" Bailey(Bucky) and Diana Ward a host of nieces, nephews and special friend Herbie Brooks, and many others. Lloyd was predeceased by his parents, grandmothers Oraell Gray and Theodisa MacPherson and son-in-law Daniel Percy II. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM, at Lighthouse Community Church, South Main Street and Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ; where family and friends may view from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Burial: Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
