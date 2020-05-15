Ward, Robert, - 84, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born in Atlantic City on November 7, 1935. Bob worked at Shoprite for 26 years. He loved horses, dancing and having a good time with family and friends. He always had a smile to share. Bob loved going to church and spending time with his church family. He always cherished the time spent with Lisa, David Sr., Carlie and David Jr. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Ward; his mother, Francis Germino; and his two brothers, William and Anthony. Bob is survived by his sons, Sebastian Ward and Jim Scarella; his daughters, Gina (Bill) Derby and Joan (Albert) Weber; his 10 grandchildren; his brother, Bruce (Lois) Ward; his sister, Rosie (Nubbs) Dagg; and his nieces, Lisa (Dave) Pascal and Heather Ward. A special Thank You to Holy Redeemer for the compassion and respect during Bob's journey and his Pallative Nurse Jen and his Hospice Nurse Ellie and caregiver Linda who put a smile on his face every day. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
