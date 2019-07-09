Warfield, Edward Richard, - 70, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 due to complications stemming from a car accident. Ed was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania to James and Dorothy Warfield. He proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as an inspector for Atlantic County Utilities Authority for 23 years and spent his retirement relaxing and vacationing with his family. He was an environmentalist who was always cleaning up litter, especially aluminum cans. He loved going on walks and sitting on the beach, cigar in hand with his wife Janice, who was the love of his life. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Janice, his children Tom, Jon, Eddie and Nicole, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and his Brother James Warfield and Sister Dorothy Spangler. His smile and loving heart will be missed by everyone who knew him. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 11th, from 9 to 10:30am (feel free to dress casually as Ed would) at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St, Mays Landing. Services will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers please donate to: The Village, 452 S Roberts Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA 19090 Info & condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries