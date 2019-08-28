Warford, Patricia A. Frigerio, - 84, of Galloway Twp., passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born in Jersey City on October 1, 1934 to the late Stephen and Catherine (nee McCarthy) Fescoe. Patricia raised her family in Old Bridge, NJ. She retired in Galloway, NJ to spend her days with her birds and husband. Patricia loved her job at the Noyes Museum as a greeter after retirement. Her birds Chester, Chris and Taj were her pride and joy. She is predeceased by her first husband, Robert C. Frigerio and daughters Catherine Allen and Elizabeth Wright. Patricia is survived by husband, Eugene C. Warford; her children, Kenneth and Louise Frigerio, Nancy and Richard Staskowski, Lauren and Anthony DiFalco Jr., Warren and Fran Warford, Karen and Alan Figliolino, Linda and James Knox, and Suzan Gandolfo; her 16 grandchildren; and her 10 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 30th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Germania Cemetery in Galloway. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
