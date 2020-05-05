Warker, Joan (Hess), - 87, of Vineland, NJ died peacefully at home on May 1, 2020. Formerly of Egg Harbor City, she resided most of her adult life in Vineland. A graduate of Egg Harbor City High School, Joan began work as an executive secretary for Dupont in Atlantic City. Upon moving to Vineland, she became a secretary and computer trainer for a family business, Business Machine Associates. She later worked as an office assistant at South Jersey Healthcare Hospice (Inspira) for twenty years. She enjoyed her time working at Hospice and developed lasting friendships and a high regard for the work of hospice volunteers and staff. An accomplished pianist, Joan treasured sharing music ministry and teaching young children in the Children's Choir at her church, First Presbyterian Church in Vineland. Her involvement at the church was the focus of much of her time. She also served as an elder and Sunday School Superintendent for over 40 years and was an original and longtime member of the Bell Choir. She taught and shared her faith with several generations of church families. Joan served on the board of Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity in the early years of the chapter, and enjoyed knitting, baking, reading, trips to the beach and boardwalk, and supporting her grandchildren in their school, music and sports activities. Joan was always a stylish dresser and was known for her flawless hair and as a great dance partner with her husband, Nick. She was a fiercely independent and hardworking woman. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Nicholas H. Warker, a son, John Warker, and her mother, Edna Hess. She is survived by three daughters, Karen (Keith) Bernhardt of Vineland, Kim (Tom) Ayres of Millville, and Kellie (Andy) Slade of Vineland, and grandchildren Keith (Christina) Bernhardt, Jessica (Brandon) Kelley, Nicholas S. Bernhardt, Andrew Slade and Courtney (Greg) Fry. She also had 7 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Caroline and Madelynn Bernhardt, Declan, Addie and Emme Fry and Benjamin and Juliette Kelley. Graveside services in Siloam Cemetery will be private. Memorials in Joan's honor can be sent to a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Bayada at Inspira Hospice and caregivers Joan and Pauline for their compassionate care. Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family. Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
