Warner, Anita Kay Treese, - 60, of Little Egg Harbor, passed suddenly on December 1. Anita graduated from Chester High School in Pennsylvania and moved to New Jersey in 1986. Anita worked as a Communication Operator for Long Beach Township Police from 1987 to 2000. Anita was an active and dedicated supporter of our veterans. She is survived by her mother Donna, her brother Garland, her husband Gardiner, her beloved children and their spouses, Shelby and Steve, Cameron and Jen, and her treasured grandchildren, Natalie, Mathew, Sean and Olivia. Anita's soul is with God now but her spirit will live forever in those whose lives she touched. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
