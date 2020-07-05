WARNER, CAROL, - 75, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born in Atlantic City and raised in the Inlet Section, Carol attended Atlantic City High School. In her early years she enjoyed working in the Atlantic City Coffee Shop and as a waitress at Sambos. She went on to have a long career in the medical field, working for Dr. Edward Thieler for over 20 years. She then went to work for Dr. David Smith and Dr. Eric Dunn for over 10 years, greeting everyone she encountered with a smile and a "can do" attitude. Carol enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed going out to dinner and playing scrabble with the girls. Carol was a faithful and dedicated member of St. Gianna Beretta Molla parish. She loved going to the beach and was an amazing hostess and cook. She always welcomed family and friends into her home and hosted every Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday, making everyone feel special and loved. Her kitchen table was the center of the family home, and everyone enjoyed many conversations with Big C and a couple of "cold ones". Carol was a dedicated wife, mother, and friend to all. Carol is predeceased by her parents Walter and Ethel Karsoc formerly of Atlantic City and her husband William F. Warner, Jr. She is survived by her son William F. Warner III (Melissa), daughters Lisa Blum (Ron) and Elleen Seeney (Don); grandchildren Billy Warner IV, Jordan Blum, Lindsay Blum, Kacey Blum and Nichols Durasky. A graveside service will be Celebrated for Carol Warner 11:00am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, 2301 English Creek Avenue (off Tilton Road), Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.

