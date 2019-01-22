Warner, Charles J., Jr., - 84, a longtime resident of Margate, NJ passed away surrounded by family at his home on the 19th of January 2019. Born May 30th 1934 in Atlantic City, he lived in Margate, graduated from LaSalle University and was a longtime employee of Bell Atlantic until retiring in 1988. He was a veteran of the Korean War and proudly served in the Navy on the USS New Jersey. Charles was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church. Charlie enjoyed spending time with his family, he was an avid reader and his favorite hobby was antique cars. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Marjorie, son Scott and wife Amy of Middletown, CT and Charles Warner III (C.J.) and wife Sarah, of Meadowbrook, PA, 3 grand-daughters, Emma (15), Katie (14) and Julie (12) of Meadowbrook PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 25th, 11AM at the Holy Trinity Parish-Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate with a viewing beginning at 10 AM. Burial will be at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Battleship New Jersey Restoration Fund, https://www.battleshipnewjersey.org/support/donate/, or the National Kidney Foundation, https://www.kidney.org/. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Homes, Ventnor - Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
