Warner, Sean B., - 50, of Atlantic City, passed away on September 6, 2018. Sean was raised in Bordentown, NJ and attended Northeastern University of Boston. He was head chef of Dock's Oyster House of Atlantic City in the mid 90's and later pursued his true passion of commercial fishing as a captain, on scallop boats, longlining, and gillnetting off the east coast. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Joan Warner, Sean is survived by his children Riley and Jacob Sindone; his sister Erin Warner; and two nephews Ryan and Dylan Wettstein. Services will be private. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
