Warrington, Norman Frank "Ned", "Mr. Pickle", - 92, of Beesley's Point, NJ passed away on September 17, 2019, at his home. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 o'clock at Second Cape May Baptist Church, 600 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday, September 29th edition of the Atlantic City Press. Condolences may be left for the family at godfreyfuneralhome.com
