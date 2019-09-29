Warrington, Norman Frank "Ned" "Mr. Pickle", - 92, of Beesley's Point, NJ passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Divernon, IL he had lived in Ocean City for many years before moving to Beesley's Point 33 years ago. Ned loved to travel and was an avid woodworker. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corp. serving during World War II. He had owned the Pickle Barrel Deli, was a Handyman in Ocean City and most recently was a Code Official for the City of Wildwood before his retirement. Surviving are his wife: Marilyn (nee Brown) Warrington, his children: Melva Lynn Davidson of Vermont, Tammy Jo (John) Andrews of Las Vegas, NV, Robert E. Warrington of Vermont and Patti Ann (Michael) DuBruille of Palermo, NJ. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 o'clock from Second Cape May Baptist Church, 600 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. The family suggests memorial contributions to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19140. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

