Warrington, Norman Frank "Ned" "Mr. Pickle", - 92, of Beesley's Point, NJ passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Divernon, IL he had lived in Ocean City for many years before moving to Beesley's Point 33 years ago. Ned loved to travel and was an avid woodworker. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corp. serving during World War II. He had owned the Pickle Barrel Deli, was a Handyman in Ocean City and most recently was a Code Official for the City of Wildwood before his retirement. Surviving are his wife: Marilyn (nee Brown) Warrington, his children: Melva Lynn Davidson of Vermont, Tammy Jo (John) Andrews of Las Vegas, NV, Robert E. Warrington of Vermont and Patti Ann (Michael) DuBruille of Palermo, NJ. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 o'clock from Second Cape May Baptist Church, 600 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. The family suggests memorial contributions to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19140. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Northern lights possible Saturday night in New Jersey
-
Pleasantville man killed in collision with road paving roller
-
Vineland teacher investigated for 'offensive' social media post related to missing girl
-
Police investigating sudden death of a dog in Egg Harbor Township
-
90-year-old woman killed in Margate car crash
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
J. Naia HVAC/R Heating & Air Conditioning 24 hour EMERGENCY SERVICE! Design. Build. Serv…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.