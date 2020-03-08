Washart, Martin B., - of Ocean City, NJ and formerly of South Philadelphia, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was 94. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Marty was the son of the late Martin B. Washart, Sr., and Anna (Tague) Washart. He started working as a young man and by age 18, he was a foreman at the Gothen Hosiery Company where he was in charge of six floor men and 250 machine operators. He entered the US Army in 1943 and served with the 357th Infantry, 90th Regiment of Patton's 3rd Army; he saw combat in Central Europe and the Rhineland. His unit was the first unit to enter the caves where Nazi loot was discovered; their discovery was the subject of the 2014 movie 'The Monuments Men'. He was discharged in 1946 with the rank of Sergeant. He gained employment with Biddle Instruments on Arch Street in Center City Philadelphia where he was a foreman for the electronic instruments company; the company later moved to Blue Bell, PA. He married Margaret Rose Lambert in 1947 at St. James the Greater Roman Catholic Church and they settled in South Philadelphia where they raised their family of five children. They bought a home in Ocean City, NJ in 1972 and they moved there permanently in 1990 when Marty retired. Marty was a big Phillies fan; he loved spending time watching the games with his grandchildren. He spent time at spring training games in Clearwater and went to the 1993 World Series with his family. Marty is survived by his loving children: Martin (Frances) Washart, Ann Washart, Richard (Cynthia) Washart and Kathleen Nasevich (Michael); and his dear grandchildren: Katelyn Washart, Richard Washart, Michael M. Nasevich, and Kaitlin Nasevich. He is predeceased by his beloved Rose and their daughter, Patricia Sanborn. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday at 9 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd & Wolf Sts. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM. Burial will be private. His family will also gather to greet friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10 AM at St.Augustine Church, St.Damian Parish, 1310 Ocean Ave., Ocean City, NJ. A Memorial Mass for Marty will be celebrated at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marty's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. www.fletchernasevich.com
