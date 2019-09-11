Washington, Monique Danielle, - 24, of Atlantic City, departed this life on Friday, August 30, 2019. "Mo" as she was affectionately called was born on March 7, 1995, in Camden, to Debra Stewart and Keith Washington. She was educated in the Mays Landing School District and was a 2013 graduate of Cedar Creek High School. Mo leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Matthew Gonzalez; parents, Deborah and Keith Washington; sisters, Nicole Hammond and Jasmine Washington; paternal grandparents, Betty and Alfred Malone; uncle, John Andrews; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be 4 PM Friday, September 13, 2019, at Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, New Jersey, where friends may call after 2 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
