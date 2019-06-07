Wasman, Linda (nee Brink), - 54, of Northfield, NJ born on June 24, 1964 in Port Washington, NY passed away peacefully at Shore Medical on June 4, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. Linda was a graduate of Mainland Regional High School and was employed by Atlantic City Beauty Supply. Linda was also a professional photographer who enjoyed spending time with her family, walking on the beach and working in her backyard. A kind and caring person, she loved animals and especially adored her Welsh Corgi, Dale. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, R. Lee Wasman; beautiful daughter, Andrea Mae; her brother, David "Scott" Brink; her BFF, Betsy Barr; her sister-in-law, Pamela A; brother-in-law, David A; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday, June 10th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 Great Creek Rd. Galloway, 609-641-0001. Services are to be held on Tuesday, June 11th from 9:30 11:00 AM at St. Joe's Roman Catholic Church 606 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ followed by a Mass at 11:00 AM. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in her memory to the Atlantic County Humane Society, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ or the American Liver Foundation,39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY.
