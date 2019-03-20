Watkins, Sharon Lynn, - 52, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born in Cape May Court House to the late Oley Edward and Annie Ella Brantley Watkins. She was a member of Christ Gospel Church in Whitesboro and previously worked at Crest Haven. She enjoyed crabbing, fishing, and cooking. Sharon is survived by her siblings Aley, Pearl, John, Charles, Timothy, Lisa, Dorothy, and Ollie "Jay"; her beloved godchildren; her aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of friends. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Household of Ruth Cemetery, Whitesboro. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
