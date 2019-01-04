Watkins, Sr., Howard G, - 88, A lifetime resident of Northfield, NJ, passed away, Sunday, December 30, 2018, in his home with family by his side. Honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1953, he worked as a union carpenter until retiring. He then enjoyed his retirement working at the clam shipyard in Atlantic City. Among his plethora of hobbies, were gardening, wood-working, shell-creations, and a passion for his "numbers" for the lottery & Publisher's ClearingHouse. He joins his wife, Margaret, to watch over his surviving three brothers; Kenny, Joey, and Colemanand two sisters; Marion and Joan. He is survived by his three children,Margaret Russell of Egg Harbor Township, Howard G. Watkins Jr., and Deborahann Velez, both of Northfield, nine grandchildren; Pennie Lynn, Christopher, Christine, Tracy, Tiffany, Devon, Tina, Carey, and Michael; eleven great grandchildren; Brittany, Ashley, Tommy, Andrew, Zachary, Jordan, Jilisa, Jade, Anna, Julia, and Zelie; and one great-great grandchild; Ellie, and his side-kickcat, Athena. A viewing will be held on Friday January 4, 2018, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. On Saturday morning, at St. Gianna's Beretta Molla Parish Church, 1421 New Road, Northfield, a viewing will be held from 10 am to 11 am followed by a Christian Mass, the Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays landing. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.