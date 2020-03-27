Watson, Angelika, - 76, of Hebron, MD formerly of Mays Landing, passed away in Maryland on Feb 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. She was born in Berlin, Germany on July 15, 1943, and was extremely proud of her German heritage. She was retired from Walmart where she was an associate in the ladies dept. for 12 years. She was well respected for her hard work and loved by all her coworkers. She was known for her generosity, especially at Christmas time, when she got immense joy in giving her coworkers genuine German candy that they began to look forward to every year. She was lovingly known to them as "the little German lady." Angelika enjoyed going to the Oktoberfest every year where it became a family tradition. She also enjoyed holiday dinners, flea markets, shopping trips and especially walking along the Atlantic and Ocean City boardwalks. She loved the ocean and the beach and she left an imprint on every person she met. She will forever be known to us as the most loving and caring mother as well as the best grandmother ever. She was the queen bee and her death has left a huge hole in our hearts. She was predeceased by her parents and young brother. She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Ackerman(Keith) of Hebron, Md, Tammy McDonald(Barry) of Pasadena, Md, a son, Dan Watson of Moorestown, NJ, seven grandchildren who adored her and four great-grandchildren. Private services were held in Salisbury, MD.
