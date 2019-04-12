Watson, Anthony Lewis, - 62, of Atlantic City, Slipped away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Anthony was born July 23, 1956, in Atlantic City to Ramona (Wakefield) and James Watson. "Tony" as he was affectionately called, retired from the Atlantic County Department of Family and Community Development, Atlantic City, after 25 years of service. Tony was predeceased by: parents, Ramona and James Watson. He is survived by: sons, Anthony Taylor and Horeze McZeke, Jr. (Ruqayyah); sisters, Theresa Fawenimi (Victor), Robin Williams, Vera James; brother, Marcus Elliot (Sudi); nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, his furry companion, Puggie; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 10:30AM Monday, April 15, 2019, at Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment Brigadier William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Arrangements Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.