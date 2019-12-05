Watson, Barbara A. (Rafferty), - 83, of Galloway, NJ passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 with her family by her side. Born September 26, 1936 to James and Frances (Applegate) Rafferty in West Deptford, NJ, they moved to Atlantic City in 1948. She graduated Holy Spirit High School, Atlantic City in 1954, then moved to Galloway, NJ in 1984. Barbara worked as a bookkeeper for many years in Atlantic City before being employed at First National Bank of Absecon until her retirement. A devout Catholic, she loved to volunteer especially at church or Bacharach and spending time with family. Predeceased by her parents, her husband, James "Darryl" Watson and brother-in-law, Paul Watson. Surviving are her children, James Logan (Sharon) and Kathleen LaTorre (John) and five grandchildren, John, Matthew and Michelle LaTorre and Andrew (Christina) and Vincent Logan. Her family would like to thank Spring Village, her caregivers and Grace Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Their kindness will never be forgotten. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, 609-641-0001. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, December 9th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ at 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to St. Nicholas Church, Atlantic City, NJ or charity of one's choice.
