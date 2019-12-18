Watson-Davis, Alberta Jeanette, - 82, of Atlantic City, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, following an extended illness. Alberta was born in Atlantic City, to Thelma Tuell. "Bert" as she was called, was raised on the west side of the city. She attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and was a graduate of the Atlantic City High School. Alberta worked for the Atlantic Human Resources (AHR) and the F.A.A Tech Center. She was a member of the Allen Chapel AME Church in Atlantic City, and later became a member of the St. John's AME Zion Church in Mizpah, where she served as pianist and choir director. Alberta loved to cook, sew, sing, dance, play piano and entertain. She also enjoyed organizing things as well as create and publish pamphlets. She is survived by: children, Brian, Sr., Doreatha, Lois, Howard, Shaun, Arlene, Alice, James and Collette; siblings, Orlando Tuell and Gloria J. Mitchell; grandchildren, Quavin (kua venn) and Brian, Jr.; great grandchildren, Caela, Joshua, Keirston, Bria and Ezekiel; and a host of loving family members and friends. Memorial Service will be 2PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 1:30PM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
