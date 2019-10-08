Watson, James H., Jr., - 84, of Erma, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. "Jim" was born in Albion Michigan to the late James H. and Mary Watson. In his earlier years, he was very proud to serve in the US Coast Guard on the CG Cutter "Westwind" from 1954-1958. He went on to work at the Magnesite Factory in Cape May Point until its closing in 1983, then as an Electrician for Cape May County. James could fix anything, and had many interests he was an avid fisherman, hunter, and yard sale specialist. He was a toy train enthusiast often collecting, repairing and making sets. He was also a self-taught electric and acoustic guitar player, playing in Mummers bands and local churches. Family was very important to him and he worked many side jobs to provide for his family. He is predeceased by his wife Claire (nee Lee) in 2017. Jim is survived by his children James H, III (Heather), Maureen Kennedy, David (Karla), Eric, Christian (Jennifer), 17 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Jim will be held at 11am on Thursday, October 10th at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am 11am. Memorial donations can be made in Jim's memory to your local veteran organization. Interment will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
ROOFING SIDING WE DO REPAIRS All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathroom, …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.