Watson, James Paul, - 71, of Northfield, - June 25,1947-February 6, 2019, went home to be with his beloved parents, James Leonard Watson and Marie F. (nee Carroll) Watson, his aunts and uncles, and only brother James "Darryl" Watson, after a long illness. "Paul" lived a mostly solitary life, but lived it well. He was a loving son, brother, nephew and uncle. He was a devout Christian, and a stellar employee who worked for the state of New Jersey for over 25 years. "Paul" was an enthusiastic golfer, loved to travel, but nothing quite compared to his "beloved Boardwalk." "Paul" is survived by his beloved niece, Marie C. (nee Watson) Bonds, who was also his dear friend; and nephew, Daniel F. Watson of West Virginia. A service was held at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield and he was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. No eye has seen, Nor ear heard, Nor the heart of a man conceived, What God has prepared for those who loved him. adams-perfect.com
