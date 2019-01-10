Watson, Jean M., - 66, of Pleasantville, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully January 8, 2019 with family by her side. She was born on July 18, 1952 in Somers Point, NJ to the late Earl and Jean Carty. She graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 1971. She had a long and rewarding career in retail and spent many years working at Kmart in Pleasantville. Jean was kind and loving and enjoyed spending time with family. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 45 years Charles H Watson, daughter Bridget Watson, grandson Thomas Huber, siblings Carol Bell, Terry Stewart (Nelson Stewart), Kathy Jones (Leonard Jones), Earl Carty, Jr. (Mel Carty) and Marion Goodman. She is predeceased by sister Robin O'Donnell (James O'Donnell, Sr). A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 13, 2019 from 10- 11 a.m. at Adams- Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield, NJ. Services to follow at 11am. Burial will be held at Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
