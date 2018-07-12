Watson, Ralph E, Jr., - 79, of Rio Grande, was called home by our Lord on July 9, 2018 after a battle with melanoma. Ralph grew up in Ocean City, NJ and worked for the City of OC for 30 years in the Public Works Department. He served in the US Air Force for 4 years and in the US Army National Guard for 2 years. He was a former member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Ocean City. He is predeceased by parents Ralph E. and Flora Watson, aunt and uncle James and Signa Swyler, and loving sister and brother-in-law Ellie and Richard Kania. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, June Hamilton Watson of NJ, his son Ronald K Watson of NJ, his beloved step-daughter Shirley A Horne of NJ, his sister Nancy Botto, cousin James Swyler (Judy), brothers-in-law A. Charles Hamilton (Sue) of FL and William Hamilton of PA, sisters-in-law Rose B Graver of NJ and Andrea Jones of NJ, and many caring nieces and nephews, good neighbors and friends. Ralph loved his family, friends, God and country. "Keep me safe, o God, for in You I take refuge". A memorial service for Ralph will be held 1pm on Sunday July 29th, 2018 at the North Wildwood United Methodist Church, 139 E. 2nd Street, N Wildwood, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
