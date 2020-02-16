Watson, Roger Ty, - 58, of Egg Harbor Twp, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Roger was born on April 4, 1961, in Mays Landing, N.J. He played football for Oakcrest High school from which he graduated in 1979. He was previously employed by Showboat Hotel and Casino for over 20 years and most recently Solar Foundations. Roger enjoyed fishing, crabbing and watching his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. Survived by his parents Alvin and Sally Watson of Mays Landing, his wife Carol Kraus Watson of Egg Harbor Township, daughters Ashley, Anneli, Alivia, son Hunter Ty and stepdaughters Cailin and Alexa. Survived by his siblings Steven (Bonnie), Douglas (Annette) and sister Cindy (Michael). A memorial service will be held on February 18, 2020, at Mainland Baptist Church from 6-7 pm. 512 S. Pitney Rd., Galloway NJ 08205. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Watson children fund c/o Carol Watson 4 Oak Haven Lane EHT NJ 08234.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Watson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries