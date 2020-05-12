Watson, Sally Ann, - 86, of Mays Landing, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 10, 2020. Sally was born in Somers Point. She graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1952 and married Alvin Watson in 1953. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always provided support and love for her family, including her church family, Mainland Baptist. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Sally is predeceased by her parents Mabelle and Charles Angerman, brother Charles, sister Patricia Heuman and son, Roger Watson. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Alvin; children: Steven (Bonnie), Cindy (Michael), and Douglas (Annette); daughter-in-law Carol Watson; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sally will be buried in the family lot at Asbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S. Pitney Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205 (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
