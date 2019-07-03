Wattis, Sherman, - 81, of Pleasantville, passed away June 30, 2019, in Pleasantville, NJ. Sherman was born March 7, 1938, in Beaverdam, VA. Sherman retired from Massett Building Construction and Local #415, where he specialized in carpentry. Sherman is survived by: wife, Shirley Wattie; children, Michele Morales, Nynette and Stacey Wattie; grandchildren, James and Jamesha Smith, Jerome Slone, Gabby and Eric Morales, Jr.; and son-in-law, Eric Morales, Sr.; and a host of other family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Our Lady Star of the East Church, 25 West Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, NJ, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

