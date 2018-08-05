Watts, Darryl D. Sr. , - 58, of Pleasantville, passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2018. Darryl was born in Somers Point, New Jersey to Rose Marie (Watts)Troublefield and Rufus Epps on May 1, 1960. He leaves behind to cherish his fond memories, his ex-wife, Yolanda Rivera, his children: Letasha Brown-Rivera (Jaquetta), Dennisa Watts-Rivera (Carl) and Darryl D. Watts, Jr. (Latasha), his parents Rose and James Troublefied and Rufus Epps, his siblings Rufus Epps (Shrease), Rosalind Walker (Pierre), Schvanne Hodge (Garry), James Troublefied, Jr. and Christine Troublefield-Lee (Bryant), his grandchildren Ashiana, Aliyah and Josiah. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.