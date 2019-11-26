WATTS, FLOYD E., Sr., - 74, of Pleasantville, aka "Abdul Hakim" departed this life on November 23rd, 2019. He was born on August 23rd, 1945 in Pleasantville, NJ. One of his greatest accomplishments, was when he made Hajj to Mecca. He returned a "Hajji", forever changed, & stronger in his faith. Hakim was instrumental in helping build the Muslim community and Founded the Masjid Anur in Pleasantville, NJ. Hakim was also the Business Owner of Quality Care Dry Cleaners. It was a labor of love that he was so very proud of. Married to his loving Wife of 44 years, Marita "Amina", they were collectively an example of a good marriage. Hakim is predeceased by: his Parents, Evelyn D. Watts and James E. Spence; his Brother, Carl S. Watts; his Sisters, Lenora Richardson & Cheryl Watts; and his In-Laws, Ella Watts, Delva Williams & Ronald Alexander. He is survived by: his devoted Wife, Merita "Amina" Watts, their Children, Floyd (Tanya), Randy (Rose), Stacey "Tahirah", Aquil (Jessica), Khalil and Rashid Watts; his Sisters, Irma Alexander, Leona Watts (Carl); his Brothers, Phillip, Theodore, Stanley (Sandy) & Kevin Watts; and a host of other loving family and friends. Allahu Akbar!! We pray that Allah is pleased with His servant and accepts his worship. May his grave be spacious.Ameen. Janazah Funeral Services were held on Monday ~ November 25th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Masjid Muhammad located at 300 North Albany Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.

