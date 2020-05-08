Watts, Larry Martel, - 55, of Somers Point, was born on June 18, 1964, in Somers Point, to Dorothy L. Watts and Lawrence W. Congo, II. He passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Larry grew up in Pleasantville and graduated from Pleasantville High School. He worked as an assembler for Barrett Outdoor Living in Egg Harbor City. Larry was preceded in death by: his father, Lawrence W. Congo, II. He is survived by: his children, Patrice D., Ashley M., Aliyah L. and Taniyah S. Green; cherished lifetime friend and mother of his children, Patricia L. Green; grandchildren, Ta'jirah Green, Javion Horton, Skailyn Briggs and Samirah Horton; mother, Dorothy L. Watts; stepfather, Carl E. Harvey "Pop"; siblings, Victoria F. Gregory, Margo I Watts, Brian J. Watts, Michael R. Watts and Theresa D. Watts; companion, Monique Adcock and her children and grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services are private. Mr. Watts was interred in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Watts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries