Wayne, John Francis, - 65, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly in Albuquerque, NM on February 26, 2020. He was born March 30, 1954 in Manhasset, NY, lived briefly in Riverhead, NY, and was raised in Stony Brook, NY. As an adult, he resided in Florence, Kentucky; Ocean City, NJ; Dover, Delaware; and Egg Harbor Township. He graduated in 1976 from Dowling College with a degree in Business Administration, and a minor in Marine Biology. John grew up around racing and learned the racing game from his stepfather Cliff McCartney, who worked for New York Racing Association (NYRA) for 50 years. From 1970 1976, John worked part-time for NYRA. He was hired as a TRPB (Thoroughbred Racing Protective Bureau) detective in 1976, and in 1978 became a TRPB agent and was Lead Investigator at some of the top tracks around the nation, including Santa Anita, Churchill Downs, Del Mar, Keeneland, and race tracks in Winnipeg and Nova Scotia, Canada for a total of 28 tracks. He was assigned to head Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Racing Circuit security at Churchill Downs. He became Agent in Charge/Director at Santa Anita Race Track in California. After 14 years with the TRPB, John spent 9 years (1990-1999) as Assistant General Manager and Director of Operations at Atlantic City Race Course. In 1999, John was appointed Executive Director of the Thoroughbred Racing and Harness Racing Commissions for the State of Delaware by Governor Tom Carper. When the commissions split, he remained Executive Director of Thoroughbred Racing until the date of his death. He had a phenomenal knowledge of racing and was known for his integrity. He died doing what he loved at a meeting of Organization of Racing Investigators International. He received accolades from FBI Director William Webster for assisting in the conviction of 7 persons in a federal racketeering case and in 2003 was the Len Foote Award winner from Executive Directors in the Horse Racing Industry. John's hobbies included photography (many of his pictures were accepted for GPS navigational sites), gardening, and his special bird feeding sanctuary in his backyard. He often said if he ever retired, his second job could be shopping (which made us all groan). He was kind; he was gentle; he was our rock. He told the best jokes. He was the best grandpa anyone could have had. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of many years Dierdre (Seymour) Wayne; ex-wife Rhonda (Harrison) Wayne; daughter Daphne Walters (Thomas); stepsister Tara Wellbrock (Richard); stepchildren Bryant Amper, Gemma Seymour, and Anita Amper; grandchild Phoenix Walters; stepgrandchildren Marcus Prats, Tatiana Prats, Madeleine Amper, and Esther Seiferheld-Amper; nieces Hannah and Grace Wellbrock and nephew Lucas Wellbrock; cousins Frank Laurita (Ellen) and Christopher Laurita (Kristina); other extended family members, and a host of friends. John was preceded in death by his father John Wayne, his stepfather Clifford McCartney, and his mother Edna Frances (Laurita) (Wanye) McCartney (Fran). A viewing will be held on Friday, March 6th from 10am-12pm, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ, with a service beginning at 12 noon. Burial to follow at the Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (Delaware Chapter) or the Jockey's Health and Welfare Fund ATTN: Robert Colton, Delaware Park, 777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19804. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Atlantic City police investigate death at Golden Nugget
-
Battle lines drawn in Ocean City over "dinner club" loophole to BYOB ban
-
Nature reserve coming to Galloway Township
-
Where can you find your favorite Italian sub at the shore?
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.