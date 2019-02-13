Ways, John, - 71, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born in New York City, he lived in Lawrenceville, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor 9 years ago. John was a communicant of St. Theresa's Church; co-editor of the Harbor Bay Breeze and member of the Little Egg Harbor Senior Citizen Committee. He was also an avid golfer and fisherman. He was predeceased by his parents Max and Connie Ways and brother Peter Olivier Ways. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years Lois, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, sister Brigid Marcuse and many nieces and nephews. Viewing hours will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 8:30 to 10:30 am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Theresa's Church, Little Egg Harbor. For condolences go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com.

