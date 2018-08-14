WEAVER, PETER C., - 78, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 12, 2018. Complete Funeral arrangements will appear in the THURSDAY, August 16, 2018 edition of the Press. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC,AC.
