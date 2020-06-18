Webb, Evelyn I, - 55, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the lord on Friday, June 12, 2020 after long complications with her heart. Evelyn is survived by her two sons Keith Webb, Jonathan Webb, three grandchildren Briella Webb, Matthew Webb and Josua Valario of Egg Harbor Township. Evelyn is also survived by her mom Evelyn I Webb Sr, brother John Webb, sister Helen Clearkin, nieces Katy, Faith and Linda Webb, Alexis Clearkin, nephews Cody Clearkin, Ryan Gaskill and many aunts and uncles. Evelyn is predeceased by her father John A Webb and husband Patrick A Champion both of Egg Harbor Township. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 19th, 4:00 to 5:00pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield, New Jersey. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help the family at https://gf.me/u/x83cti.
