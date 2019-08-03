Webb, Robert V. Sr., - 89, of Northfield, entered into his eternal home on July 31, 2019, on his 89th birthday. He was an active member of the Northfield community throughout his lifetime, serving as a fireman and then as a police officer for over 23 years. He enlisted in the navy at the age of 17 and served in the navy and navy reserve for a total of 43 years, retiring as a Master Chief. He was an active-duty veteran of the Korean War. He was a member and past commander of American Legion Post 295. He was also a member of both the Korean War Veterans and Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 13. In 2011, Robert was honored as Northfield Citizen of the Year. He was instrumental in the establishment and development of Northfield's Veterans' Park. He attended Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood, NJ and was a member and past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus, All Saints Council 6277. Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eleanor (Swift) Webb and 3 children: Robert V. Webb Jr., Theresa Webb-Schuck, and Linda Webb-Walsh (and Bill). He was a proud grandfather of 9 and a great grandfather of 2. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows R C Church 724 Maple Avenue Linwood, NJ 08221 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will proceed the mass from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Northfield Veterans' Park, 1913 Oak Ave., Northfield NJ 08225 or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

