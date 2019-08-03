Webb, Robert V. Sr., - 89, of Northfield, entered into his eternal home on July 31, 2019, on his 89th birthday. He was an active member of the Northfield community throughout his lifetime, serving as a fireman and then as a police officer for over 23 years. He enlisted in the navy at the age of 17 and served in the navy and navy reserve for a total of 43 years, retiring as a Master Chief. He was an active-duty veteran of the Korean War. He was a member and past commander of American Legion Post 295. He was also a member of both the Korean War Veterans and Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 13. In 2011, Robert was honored as Northfield Citizen of the Year. He was instrumental in the establishment and development of Northfield's Veterans' Park. He attended Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood, NJ and was a member and past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus, All Saints Council 6277. Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eleanor (Swift) Webb and 3 children: Robert V. Webb Jr., Theresa Webb-Schuck, and Linda Webb-Walsh (and Bill). He was a proud grandfather of 9 and a great grandfather of 2. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows R C Church 724 Maple Avenue Linwood, NJ 08221 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will proceed the mass from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Northfield Veterans' Park, 1913 Oak Ave., Northfield NJ 08225 or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Pennsylvania father dies after saving son from drowning off Atlantic City beach
-
Water company says Atlantic City mayor helped beach bar fill pool, wants bill paid now
-
Ocean City to scare away gulls from boardwalk using trained falcons
-
BELL, NA’IMAH REGINA
-
Atlantic City police identify Pennsylvania father who died saving drowning son
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
THE PROFESSIONALS IN LAWN CARE AND LANDSCAPE DESIGN! Lawn Care, Landscaping, Snow Removal, P…
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.