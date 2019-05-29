Weber, Joshua R., - 17, of Mays Landing, passed away suddenly on May 26, 2019. Joshua was a wonderful young man who could find the good in anyone and anything. He was unconditionally loved and adored by his family. He also loved and was loved by his Oakcrest High School family. He participated in Track and Field (pole vaulting) all four years at Oakcrest, Cross Country for two years, and the ROTC program for three years, serving as Commander during his Senior Year. He was hardworking with a great academic record and received a full Navy ROTC Scholarship at Rutgers. This school year Josh received the Principal's Award for Mathematics and the Highest Academic Award for an Athlete. He is survived by his parents Ronald and Janice; brother Jacob, sister Emily; paternal grandparents William and Dolores Weber, maternal grandparents Robert and Joan Martin, and countless other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate his life on Friday, May 31, 9-11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, where a Mass will be held at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the OHS Scholarship Fund in memory of Joshua Weber and mailed to the Oakcrest High School c/o Guidance Dept., 1824 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.