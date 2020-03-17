Weber, Marjorie Mae, - 85, of Mullica Twp, passed away quietly with her family at her side on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Marjorie is predeceased by her husband, William, Sr.; her parents, Nelson and Myrtle, and stepmother, Ida Cramer; her brother, Nelson; and her sister, Janette. Marjorie is survived by her son William and his wife, Kathleen; her daughter Kimberly Weber and her fiancé, Wayne and her daughter, Melissa Weber; her granddaughters, Amanda Donnally and her husband, Ryan and Shayna Weber; her great-grandson, Colton Brooks Donnally; and her brothers, Thomas, Butch, George, and Stanley Cramer. Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 609-965-0357. For condolence, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Donations in Marjorie's name may be made to the Easter Seals of Northfield or the ARC of Atlantic County.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Weber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

