Weber (NEE SPINELLI), Mary Rita, - 96, of Linwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019. Born in Philadelphia on February 22, 1923 to the late Louise and Joseph Spinelli, Mary was raised in Holmesburg, PA. She graduated from Temple University and became a teacher at Pleasantville High School where she taught French. In addition to French, Mary also spoke Spanish, Latin, and Italian. She was also an active and beloved member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Joshua, in 2003; and all of her siblings, Emidio, Anthony, Philomena, and Louis Spinelli. She is survived by her friends who all loved her greatly and will sorely miss her. Most of all, she will be missed by her beloved cat, Cookie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 25th at 9:30am at Our Lady of Sorrows, 724 Maple Avenue, Linwood. Interment will be held on Wednesday, March 27th at 11:00am in St. Dominic's Cemetery, Philadelphia, where Mary will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Heartland Hospice, 2111 New Rd #100, Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left at: adams-perfect.com
