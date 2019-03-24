Weber Sr., William Lewis, - 85, of Mullica Twp., passed away quietly at home with his family on March 21, 2019. Bill was a master carpenter and custom home builder. As a member of the United States Army, he service honorably during the Korean War. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 0158 Egg Harbor City Chapter and a member of the NJ Farm Bureau. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and a lifetime member of the Germania Gunning Club from 1959 to present. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert Henry and Theresa; his brother, Albert; and sisters, baby Elizabeth, Dorothy and June and her husband, Howard Mick. Bill is survived by his wife, Marjorie; his children, William Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, Kimberly and her fiancé, Wayne Heuman, and Melissa; granddaughters, Amanda and her husband, Ryan Donnally and Shayna Weber; great grandson, Colton Donnally; his sister, Sharon and her husband, Damian Sakellion; and sister-in-law, Sandra Weber. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27th from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with a service at 12:00 PM all at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Entombment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bill's name are made to the Arc of Atlantic County or Easterseals of NJ in Northfield.
