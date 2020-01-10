Weber, William R., - 90, of Little Egg Harbor, (formerly of Massapequa, NY) on January, 8, 2020. Devoted husband of Alice Weber (nee Howe). Loving father of William, Patrick and Brian. Loving father in law of Linda. Adored grandfather of Matthew, Deanna and Amelia. Beloved brother of Robert, Doris and the late Louis. Reposing at The Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc, North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY on Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford, NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made in memory of William to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 (StJude.org) or St. Theresa Catholic Church, 450 Radio Rd, Little Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08087. massapequafuneralhome.com
