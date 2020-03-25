WEEKES, LANCE MARTELL "Marty", - 35, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on Wednesday ~ March 18th, 2020. Lance was born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ. He was mainly educated in the Atlantic City public school system. Lance was fun-loving and always loved to make everyone laugh. He was truly a Comedian at heart. Lance was also gifted, extremely smart, driven and a romantic. He worked over a decade as a Craps Dealer at the former Atlantic City Hilton Hotel & Casino. He was lastly employed at Resort's Hotel & Casino, as a Dual Rate Supervisor at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was a loyal fan of the San Francisco 49ers and was beloved worldwide for his "XO Podcast", which he created and ran for his favorite musician, The Weeknd. Lance is predeceased by: his Father, Lawrence Taylor of Jersey City, NJ; his Grandparents, William and Ellastine Weekes of Atlantic City, NJ; and his Uncle, Ronald E. Simms. Lance is survived by: his loving Mother, Stacy M. Weekes of Atlantic City, NJ; his caring Brother, LaQuay Weekes of Atlantic City, NJ; his Aunts, Tanya Rodriguez, Surayyah Johnson, Monica Weekes (Michael); his Uncles, Wayne Johnson (Brenda), Anthony Weekes, Brian Weekes (Blawnvett), and Craig Weekes; his Best Friend of 20 years, Chuck DelRoss; his loving Partner, Amber Brandt; and a host of Cousins and Friends. Lance will be dearly missed. Services will be Private. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.

