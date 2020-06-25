Weeks, Albert S. Jr., - of Green Creek, NJ, passed away at home on June 22, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born in West Cape May, NJ to Albert S. and Alice (nee Douglas) Weeks, Sr. He graduated from Middle Township High School prior to serving in the United States Air Force in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He worked in the concrete, sand, and gravel business until his retirement in 1995. He was an active member of the Green Creek Community Church, serving as a trustee for many years. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Janet (nee Norbury) in January 2019. He is survived by his son, Gary Weeks; daughter, Sharon Mazzotta; and grandsons, Christopher Mazzotta and Nicholas Mazzotta. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Green Creek with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Green Creek Community Church, 424 Route 47 South, Green Creek, NJ 08219. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

