Weeks, Janet Rae, - 85, of Green Creek, NJ, passed away January 12, 2019. She was born in Green Creek to the late Heath and Edna Norbury and lived here her whole life. Janet was a 1945 Charter Member of Green Creek Community Church which she loved dearly and was very involved. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters. Janet is survived by her husband of 64 years, Albert S. Weeks; children: Gary Weeks and Sharon Mazzotta; brother Rodney Norbury; grandchildren Christopher and Nicholas Mazzotta; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Friday, January 18, 2019, at Green Creek Community Church, 424 Route 47 South, Green Creek, NJ 08219. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Green Creek Methodist Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.