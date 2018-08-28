Weidner , Constance K (nee Lamie), - 81, passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2018, with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her son David Carroll and her husband Ted Weidner. She is survived by her children, Susan Carroll-Ryan (Bill), Jim Carroll (Maureen), Helen Weidner, Ted Weidner (Lyndsay), Step-daughter Judy Jackson (Dennis), ten grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loving siblings.Connie dedicated her life to her family, friends, the developmentally disabled, and children in need.A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Connie's life. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Alcove Center, 376 Tilton Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 (thealcove.org) and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, 321 Shore Rd #1, Somers Point, NJ 08244 (atlanticcapecasa.org).
