Weil-Panas, Cynthia, - 56, of Hammonton, left us to be with the Lord on March 16, 2020. Born in Millville, Cynthia was the daughter of Karen Sue Batten of Newport and the late W. Douglas Weil. Cynthia grew up in Newport along the Delaware Bay and was the graduate valedictorian of Bridgeton High School class of 1982. Post high school, she attended Richard Stockton College of New Jersey to earn her Bachelors of Science in Marine Biology in 1987. She began her teaching career at Vineland Public Schools in 1993, teaching high school biology. She was a respected member of the following committees: Education Committee for the Delaware Bay Schooner Project/Marine Education Group, Vineland Education Association Union Representatives, Cumberland County Education Association Council Representatives and an NJEA committee member for pension, working conditions, and youth services. After receiving her Master's Degree in Education in 2001, she went on to be an adjunct professor for biology, anatomy & physiology at ACCC. During her college years, she lived and spent time on the island of Brigantine, it was there that she met her muse, her husband and life partner of 34 years, Ken. Together they created and raised two children who were her pride and joy, her whole life; Kenneth Patrick and Krista Leigh. Cynthia loved being out in the sunshine at the beach or lake. She was known as "Lake Lady" at Camp Sacajawea where she was the waterfront director and canoe instructor. You could always find her in the summer floating on a tube at the lake near her home where she was apart of the Indian Branch Colony Club serving as president, secretary, trustee member, and program chair. Cynthia loved the outdoors and wildlife; she was an instructor for the Division of Fish, Game & Wildlife Hunter Education, Marine Program Instructor for Gardiner's Basin Historical Park along with being both a troop leader and den mother for her son's Boy Scout Troop and daughter's Girl Scout Troop. Cynthia was a busy bee, buzzing around with lots of things to do and places to be. She loved shopping and accessorizing with jewelry, to fit this niche she worked as a banquet waitress for the following caters; Anthony & Cleopatra's, NJMSP Millville and Dr. Tocki's Clarion Hotel. She was a community member and loved to be involved, she lead a 4H group known as the "Stepping Stones Club" and she gave back in multiple ways like being an active supporter of the Alzheimer's Association participating in memorial walks in both Millville and Atlantic City to honor her grandparents. Some might say her calling was to be a teacher, but in the eyes of many, including her kids, she was called to be a mother foremost. She proudly wore the title of "soccer mom" for a number of years. Cynthia was a devoted mother and wife through and through. She loved her family more than anything and we will carry that love on. Cynthia is predeceased by her grandparents; Clarence & Doris Batten; her father, W. Douglas Weil; brother, Chip Doka. Cynthia is survived by her beloved husband, Ken, son Kenneth and daughter Krista of Hammonton. Her mother, Karen Sue Batten (Henry Drummond) of Newport; sisters Susan Cacciamani (Mike) & Nancy Young (Lloyd) of Newport; brothers Douglas Weil, Christopher Weil (Caitlyn) of GA; Jesse (Gwen) of SC along with many close relatives, nieces, nephews, students and lifelong friends who all loved her energetic way of life. A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. Funeral Services and Burial in St. James Lutheran Cemetery will be private. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Service information
Mar 24
Visitation at Funeral Home
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
11:00AM-1:00PM
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
