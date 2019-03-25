Weiler, Robert, - 84, of Sweetwater , died peacefully at home Tuesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Bob was born October 17, 1934, to Robert and Dorothy (Wills) Weiler, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Egg Harbor High School, and was married to his beloved Charlotte Mae Spragg June 17, 1956. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves, and worked as an electrical contractor and inspector. He was a member of Emmanuel Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, deacon, and sound technician. He also used his technical abilities at the Pilgrim Academy and Csehy Summer School of Music. Bob is survived by his wife; six daughters, Cathy (Chuck) Couchoud, Caroline (Daniel) Sullivan, Robin (Thomas) Coleman, Paula (Brad) Holen, Rachel (Timothy) Mackey, and Susanna (Tim) Yogerst; 34 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. The family will greet friends at Emmanuel Church, Egg Harbor City, Thursday, March 28, 9:30-11:30 a.m., immediately followed by a service, Pastor John Sahl officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Tuckerton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons.org or Militaryfellowshipministry.com. Online condolences can be sent to www.saracenofuneralhome.com
